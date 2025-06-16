A fundraiser has been launched for a memorial to three American paratroopers killed in a training accident ahead of a key Second World War mission.

The memorial, hoped to be placed beside the British one at RAF Fulbeck, near Grantham, in August 2026, will commemorate members of the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division, who died in an explosion on September 2, 1944, while preparing to drop into Belgium ahead of General Patton’s advancing forces.

The blast occurred as equipment was being loaded onto the aircraft Bama Belle and was triggered when a mine was accidentally dropped and detonated.

The memorial would be designed similar to this one at RAF Langar. Photo: Tim Scrivener

The explosion claimed the lives of Staff Sergeant Robert W. Shearer, Private First Class William R. Mitchell, and Private Louis N. Spera.

Two other servicemen were wounded and several aircraft were damaged, including two beyond repair.

Their story is part of a wider project called Mission82, which aims to commemorate ten servicemen from the 82nd Airborne Division who died in training or non-combat incidents while stationed in England.

The campaign is being led by historians Adam Berry and Darren Bond, who have spent years working to ensure the sacrifices of these men are not forgotten.

“We are trying to ensure that, firstly, the US capture of the airfield's history is remembered for years to come,” said Darren.

“This significant history, of course, helped change the face of Europe and the world. Such key events like D-Day started with men boarding aircraft from Fulbeck. Sadly, many who left from here never returned home.

“Also, and equally important, we want to honour the three US paratroopers who were sadly killed on the airfield in September 1944.

“Sadly, men killed in accidents or training are often not included in the history books, but they too gave their all to fight for a free world and should be remembered.”

Alongside Fulbeck, memorials will also be unveiled in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and at RAF Spanhoe in Northamptonshire.

The Fulbeck memorial is designed to mirror a similar one unveiled at RAF Langar in 2023, and the project is currently raising the remaining funds needed to complete the tributes.

It will form part of the Airborne Forces Trail planned by South Kesteven District Council, which highlights the build-up of airborne forces in the district before major Allied operations.

About £5,500 is required to deliver all three memorials, and supporters can find out more via the Mission82 Facebook page or its JustGiving page.

Family members of those to be honoured have already made donations to the project.

One said: “Thank you for your work to recognise these men.

“Louis Spera was my uncle. My mum is thrilled that someone remembers his and the family’s sacrifice – especially since they also lost another son and brother.”

Organisers hope to unveil the Fulbeck stone during a public event in 2026 and are also planning talks and tours at other former airfields used by the 82nd Airborne Division during D-Day and Operation Market Garden.