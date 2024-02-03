An arts group is planning to start hosting monthly exhibitions.

Grantham Arts CIC will hold the exhibitions in Grantham Museum, as a way to also promote more awareness of the museum.

Dawn Wesselby, of Grantham Arts, said: “We want it to encourage people to do art and for artists to put their art out there.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

“Part of our remit [Grantham Arts] is to promote and encourage creativity.

“We want to create something that is going to be affordable for artists.”

For artists to display their work, it will cost around £20 and the plan is for their work to be on show for three weeks.

There will then be one week off for the next artists to organise their display.

Dawn also hopes the exhibitions will bring more people to the museum.

She added: “It makes it [Grantham Museum] more attractive for people to come on a regular basis and for other people to visit.”

The group also hopes the exhibitions will bring younger artists forward to “give them a platform” to showcase their work.

“There isn’t much of a platform for artists in Grantham,” said Dawn.

She added: “It’s about giving people those opportunities and about artists having the experience of doing their own show.

“One piece of artwork may be inspiring for other people to get their art out there.

“We want to create a vibrant place where the museum is seen as a place to learn skills and encourage people.”

For more information, contact Grantham Arts by emailing granthamartsandwellbeing@gmail.com.

The exhibitions will not start until at least May so a number of artists can be arranged to display their work.