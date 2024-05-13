Residents will be able to share their memories of their hometown in a new museum programme.

‘Reminisce at Grantham Museum’ launches on May 16 and the idea is for Granthamians to bring in photos and share their memories of whatever the monthly topic is.

The programme’s aim is for “people to feel more positive about what Grantham has to offer,” said Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications at the museum.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

She added: “This is to encourage people to talk about Grantham as there is a lot to talk about, we just need to do more about it.

“I think the public will find it interesting. It’s all about them sharing tales and memories and any photos they may have.

“I think sharing these memories is really important. It really shows Grantham is a great community and if we don’t share these memories, they will be lost.”

The first theme on May 16 is about the high street.

Sharon, who moved to Grantham in 1981, remembers the high street as “very different” during her teenage years.

She added: “I used to work in the market when I was 14 and my lunch break was basically in the high street.

“It was just great. There was so much to look at. I remember when there was M&S, Burtons for the guys and we even had a McDonalds on the high street!

“It was things like this that can get people together to talk about what they remember, the Grantham high street we used to have.”

The other sessions will look at:

• June 20 - school days

• July 18 - pubs

• August 15 - fashion

• September 19 - farming

• October 17 - local ghost stories

• November 21 - military

This programme is also another of other initiatives - such as the Community Cabinet - to drive people through the museum’s doors.

“The museum is here for the community and here for the people of Grantham,” added Sharon.

She said: “Obviously we want to increase footfall through the museum, but it is a case of encouraging people to come along, have a cup of tea or coffee and just share.

“There are a lot of people trying to make Grantham a better place and this is just our little thing we are doing.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly sessions which will run from midday until 2pm on each of the days.

Do you have any memories of Grantham you would like to share? Let us know in the comments.