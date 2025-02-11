An opera, due to be released later this year, will look at the life of the UK’s first female prime minister.

The life of former prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, from Grantham, will be explored in a new opera called Mrs T.

The show will explore her11 years in office between 1979 and 1990.

Margaret Thatcher.

The team behind the opera is historian and podcast host Dominic Sandbrook and composer Joseph Phibbs.

Joseph said: “Margaret Thatcher has been portrayed many times on screen, but never as prime minister on the operatic stage.

“More than politics, this is an exploration of Margaret Thatcher the woman.

“Her isolation in a world dominated by men, her often fractious relationships with members of her cabinet - notably with Geoffrey Howe - and the dramatic events that led to her resignation.”

The opera will be directed by Lucky Bradley and feature mezzo-soprano Lucy Schaufer in the lead role.

More details will be released later this year.