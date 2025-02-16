A veterinary practice has a new owner who is expanding services and looking to connect with the local community.

Lee Middleton, 35, took over Vets for Pets Grantham in September. With over a decade of experience, he previously worked in Melton Mowbray and Rutland before deciding to run his own practice.

He said Grantham presented the perfect opportunity.

Lee Middleton, 35, took over Vets for Pets Grantham in September. Photo: Supplied.

“Having worked in the practice as a locum vet, I could see it had a loyal client base but had been struggling to recruit a long-term vet,” said Lee.

“Vets for Pets has a great business model, where the majority of practices are owned and operated by vets like myself.

“Grantham had no owner, so it was a great opportunity for me to take over.

Lee with practice manager Charlotte's German wire-haired pointer, Ginny. Photo: Supplied

“It means I get to focus on the day-to-day running of the practice and providing the best veterinary care possible, knowing Vets for Pets is supporting things like IT, accountancy, and health and safety.”

Lee, from Warwickshire, qualified as a vet in 2013 and holds an advanced practice certificate.

He has held leadership roles since 2015 and previously ran the Kings Veterinary Centre in 2019, as well as the Melton Mowbray practice, before leaving to seek his own practice in 2023.

Since taking over, Lee has introduced several new services. These include export health certificates for pet owners travelling abroad and a visiting orthopaedic surgeon.

The practice is upgrading to a state-of-the-art X-ray system, including dental scans.

Pet chickens will soon be welcome for check-ups.

Lee aims to expand into a multi-vet practice, but recruitment remains a challenge nationwide.

“There is a nationwide vet shortage, so expanding the team has been difficult,” he said.

“Otherwise, it has been a surprisingly smooth transition.”

Lee, who lives in Langham near Oakham, commutes to Grantham and hopes to strengthen the practice’s community ties.

“We're keen to get involved with any local pet events, so we'd be happy for people to reach out if we can be of help,” he said.

While veterinary care continues to evolve with new technologies, Lee believes affordability and personalised treatment remain key.

“The technologies we have available to us now are incredible, even compared to a few years ago,” said Lee.

“It means our diagnostic capabilities are always improving, and I think we will see this continue.

“There is also a lot of talk around how AI could assist us in various aspects of our roles, and it will be interesting to see how this is embraced.”

Lee aims to work with owners to find the best possible care that suits both their pet’s needs and their personal circumstances.

For appointments or enquiries, the practice can be contacted via email, WhatsApp, phone or by visiting in person at 95-97 London Road, Grantham.