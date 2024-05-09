New benches will act as a place to get people to talk to each other more.

Three ‘Happy to Chat’ benches were unveiled today (Thursday, May 9) in Wyndham Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and Dysart Park in Grantham.

The new benches, installed by South Kesteven District Council, aim to tackle social isolation and encourage people to interact with others in a safe space.

Councillor Mark Whittington (left) and Councillor Gloria Johnson (right) on a bench in Wyndham Park.

Councillor Paul Stokes, SKDC cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We know how important parks and open spaces can be in encouraging community interactions and so we are delighted the ‘Happy To Chat’ benches will provide yet another opportunity for people to socialise whilst visiting the park.

“The benefits of being able to connect with others are significant but unfortunately some people can go for days, or even weeks, without the simplest of human contact.

A Happy to Chat bench in Wyndham Park.

“We’re really hopeful the benches will help to break down that social barrier and allow our communities to connect.”

The benches feature a welcome sign which reads ‘sit here if you are happy for someone to stop and say hello’.

A Happy to Chat bench in Queen Elizabeth Park.

They are located near the visitor centre and model boating lake in Wyndham Park, along the river path facing the fishing pond in Queen Elizabeth Park and next to the bandstand in Dysart Park.

The Happy to Chat benches have been unveiled in Grantham parks.

The benches were unveiled by Coun Stokes and Councillor Gloria Johnson, chairman of SKDC, in a ceremony also attended by volunteers and other SKDC representatives.