A new family-run business offering pet cremation services has opened its doors, promising a personal and compassionate approach to saying goodbye.

Vale Farm Pet Cremation, based on a family farm on Sutton Lane, Granby, which has cared for animals since the 1960s, offers individual cremations in a private countryside setting.

Owners Holly and Freddie Watchorn established the service in 2024 to help families give their pets a dignified farewell.

Holly and Freddie Watchorn of Vale Farm Pet Cremation. Photo: Supplied

Freddie is the third generation to work on the family farm, while Holly draws on her experience as a trained community health nurse to offer emotional and bereavement support.

The business recently unveiled its Farewell suite – a calm, private space designed for owners to spend final moments with their pets.

“It is our sincere hope that Vale Farm Pet Cremation will be a valuable and much-needed asset to our community, offering a personal, dignified alternative to larger, less personal services,” said a statement from the company.

Pet farewell suite offers calm setting for grieving owners. Photo: Supplied

“We welcome enquiries and visits, and hope to become a trusted part of the community for those going through the difficult experience of pet loss.”

Each cremation includes a biodegradable scatter tube and the option of paw and nose prints or fur clippings.

Bespoke memorial items such as hand-thrown urns, portrait artwork and ashes jewellery made by local artists are also available.

Farewell suite provides space for pet owners to say goodbye with care. Photo: Supplied

Prices begin at £100 for small pets and scale up to £300 depending on weight.

The team also offers a pet collection service, including from home or vet, subject to availability.

As part of their ethos, Holly and Freddie aim to provide a peaceful, personalised alternative to larger crematoria, with only one pet cremated at a time – guaranteeing that ashes returned belong solely to the pet entrusted to them.

For more information, visit valefarmpetcremation.co.uk.

Enquiries and visits are welcome.