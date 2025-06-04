Residents are being urged to have their say on a new plan that could see more than 17,000 homes built in South Kesteven to match big government targets.

District council cabinet members want people to take part in an eight-week consultation on a changed local plan, which sets out an increased rate of building between now and 2043.

The consultation launches in July and councillors have accepted that infrastructure will be needed to cope with an influx of arrivals to the new properties.

House building targets mean more homes are needed in South Kesteven. Photo: stock

In December last year, the government published a new National Planning Policy Framework, which introduced changes to how housing need is calculated. These changes have substantially increased South Kesteven’s annual housing need from 701 to 886 dwellings per year — a 26% rise.

According to a report to councillors, this means the local plan’s minimum housing requirement is now 17,720 dwellings across the plan period of 2023 to 2043.

To meet the increase, the council must allocate additional land alongside the preferred sites already published in the 2024 draft local plan. As a result, a review was carried out to identify suitable land. All submitted sites — including those received after the formal call for sites up until March 2025 — have been considered in consultation with key stakeholders, with assessments undertaken to identify any constraints.

Sites have been earmarked for new housing in South Kesteven. Photo: stock

During a meeting on Tuesday (June 3), SKDC planning policy manager Shaza Brannon explained the higher housing need equates to 185 extra dwellings per year.

Proposed changes to the 2024 draft plan include the removal of some proposed allocations and amendments to housing and mixed-use site capacity.

One of the more controversial amendments includes changes to sites in Baston — land fronting Deeping Road (A15) and King Street — increasing the indicative number of dwellings from 86 to 283.

Housebuilding needs to increase to meet Government targets

However, Ms Brannon said: “The number of dwellings is indicative only and may change when it comes to the planning application stage.”

Following concerns raised by local residents, both in the council chamber and online, about the number of properties eyed for Baston, councillors urged residents to share their views during the forthcoming consultation.

Councillor Rhys Baker.

Coun Rhys Baker, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "This plan represents the best of the options available. We have to find places to build homes - the government has spoken.

"Politics is about making choices and we have considered a huge number of sites - we have rejected a huge number of sites - and this plan represent the best of the options that came forward.

"I know some people dislike development, but I do think people dislike cowardice and shirking responsibility an awful lot more and we haven’t ducked the hard choices here.

"We have to find places to build homes - the government has spoken and we now have to find nearly 30% more homes that we had last year.

"For me, this local plan is about building homes for our children and grand children. I want to see families stay in Bourne. That doesn’t mean we accept any development wherever of whatever quality, it has to be carefully managed and planned, which is what this plan does."

He added: "My message to residents is get involved. Read the proposal, what is good? What is bad? What will be good with some changes? Talk to your parish and town councils, talk to your district councillor, get onto the website in july and make your voice heard because we actually want to hear from you."

Richard Cleaver

Coun Richard Cleaver, cabinet member for property and public engagement, echoed these sentiments, adding: "We here are conscious of the population increases in which these houses will create in our towns and villages, and we are committed to doing everything we can as a council to strengthen the services, facilities and amenities available in those towns and villages in line with this growth over the 18 year perod we’re talking about."

Assistant director of planning Emma Whittaker expressed doubt that there would be any other suitable sites not already looked at, but promised: "If there is site out there, we will have a look at it."

Speaking after the meeting, cabinet member for planning Phil Dilks, said: “A year ago we were at an advanced stage of reviewing our Local Plan based on a requirement to build 701 new homes a year.

“The new Government was then elected on a mandate of building 1.5 million new homes nationwide in its first term and in December 2024 it significantly increased the number required in our district – up from 701 to 886.

“Taking into account sites with planning permission, that means we need to plan for a minimum of 12,000 additional homes in the district up to 2043 and that has been very challenging.”

It is the National Planning Policy Framework that determines housing need, not local authorities, and the revised document identifies more land for development than had been previously proposed.

“This is long-term planning,” said Coun Dilks. “Not only does the local plan help shape how the district looks, it also has a major impact on efforts to tackle climate change, protect and enhance the environment and create sustainable communities complete with proper services such as health, education, and leisure provision

“We want South Kesteven to be a thriving district to live in, work and visit, and the local plan has a major role to play in achieving development that is sustainable.”