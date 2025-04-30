Plans to make a Gypsy and Traveller site permanent have been submitted to a council as the temporary permission will expire in days.

A reluctant green light was given three years ago for the temporary change of use of land into a Traveller’s site for two Gypsy families off Main Street in Carlton Scroop.

At the time several councillors considering the plans felt they were forced into the position after it was pointed out there was a policy failure to provide official sites for Traveller families to go in the district.

Months later an application to make the site permanent was made, but this was rejected by planning officers who said it would result in a harmful visual impact to the character of the area and would not provide acceptable living conditions long-term for the residents.

A new planning application has now been put forward by Tony Doherty to permanently use the land for one Gypsy pitch comprising one static caravan, one touring caravan and a dayroom.

An area of hardstanding measuring 679m2 would also be retained.

In a statement submitted to the council with the plans, the agent for Mr Doherty said: “There is a clear unmet need in the district and the proposals will help to address the shortfall.”

They added that the proposals represent a reduction from the previous applications submitted.

The temporary permission expires on Saturday (May 3) - exactly three years since the go ahead was given.

However, a spokesperson for the council confirmed the site will likely stay as it is until a decision is made on the new application - a date of which hasn’t been set.

