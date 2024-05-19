Another application has been submitted to turn a former town pub into a house.

Applicant Leanne Sweeney proposes to change the former Springfield Arms, in Grantham, and first floor flat into a house.

Last year, South Kesteven District Council approved plans to convert the building, which sits on the junction of Springfield Road and Huntingtower Road, into six flats.

The Springfield Arms.

If the new plans are approved, the building owner, who is unknown, will have to decide what plans to take forward.

The latest plans also propose to remove existing crossover windows and door alterations, and also to change the back of the building from a cream painted brickwork to smooth white render.

Initial plans to turn it into six flats - including three ground floor flats, two first floor flats and one attic flat - caused concern for some councillors last year.

Some were concerned about the density of the apartments and parking issues for the surrounding area.

On the apartment plans, Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind - Grantham St Vincent’s) told the SKDC committee that “we seem to be squeezing in a number of apartments into the property”.

A separate planning application to turn the pub into six flats was also submitted in 2022, however this was later withdrawn.

The Springfield Arms closed in 2020 and was run by Bob and Liz Taylor.

What plans do you think are better for the former pub? Let us know in the comments.