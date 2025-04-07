A plaque has been unveiled at a town hotel commemorating King Richard III’s stay in October 1483.

The King was in Lincoln when he learned of a rebellion and sent for the Great Seal, which was delivered to him at the Angel Inn, now the Angel and Royal, in Grantham shortly after and allowing him to raise men to fight.

The King's Room, where he received the seal, now serves as a function and dining room in the hotel.

Guests with the new plaque outside the Angel and Royal. Photo: Supplied.

The Richard III Society, which campaigns for a re-evaluation of the King’s life and legacy, provided the plaque.

Attendees at the unveiling included the hotel’s owner, Dean Harrison, and Amanda Geary, acting chairperson of the society, alongside members of the Grantham Civic Society.

The society believes Richard’s journey through Grantham may hold clues to the fate of the Princes in the Tower, one of history’s greatest mysteries.

The new plaque on the wall of the Angel and Royal. Photo: Supplied.

They continue to research and challenge traditional narratives surrounding the controversial monarch.