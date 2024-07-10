A draft strategy to maintain and invest into play areas across the district has been approved by a council.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet met yesterday (Tuesday) and unanimously approved the draft play area strategy that will oversee 38 play areas within the district.

Deputy leader of SKDC, Paul Stokes (Ind, Grantham Arnoldfield) said the strategy would allow the council to “prioritise play areas that need investment”.

The new draft play area strategy will oversee maintenance and investment of play areas within South Kesteven. Photo: istock

Coun Richard Cleaver (Dem Ind, Stamford St John’s) said the strategy was an important part in SKDC’s commitment to “encourage active lifestyles across the district”.

He added: “One aspect is how we want to encourage people to use our open spaces more.

“I think we need to think very creatively how we can use our other open spaces as well.”

Coun Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) said the strategy was an “investment in our community”.

Coun Baker and leader of SKDC, Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) also referred to focus on adult play as well as children’s play.

An action plan will now be developed and presented to the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee in a future meeting.