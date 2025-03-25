New play equipment has been installed in a park.

The new equipment has been installed in the Londonthorpe High Road amenity area, near Grantham, thanks to Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council’s continued work in replacing outdated equipment in recreation areas.

A new larger set of swings has been installed, replacing a set from the mid-1990s, a basket swing and a springer for toddlers.

Children enjoying the new play equipment.

Pete Armstrong, clerk for the parish council, said: “This year also, work has been done to tidy up the whole area.

“This started with our group of volunteers cutting back the leylandii hedge, before having a smart new green steel mesh fence erected.

“This gained three metres of extra land along one boundary. A new litterbin was also put into situ to complete the improvements.

“The work has made this a very popular recreational area within the safe environment of the open field, allowing the children to run about and play football in.

“The area is also being used by those wishing just to go on fitness runs around the field.”

The new equipment was unveiled at a ceremony, with Councillors Geoff Parnham, Carol Markwell, Paul Bakker and clerk Pete in attendance.