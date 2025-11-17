A newly created programme aims to make music and performance accessible to everyone, while promoting wellbeing and growth for all ages.

Alice Buckey has set up her own performing arts and music education specialised programme, Creative Future.

The programme founder grew up playing instruments, first the flute and later piano and voice, which she admits helped her deal with her own mental health struggles as a form of ‘escapism’.

Alice Buckey after a performance. Photo supplied by Alice Buckey

With over 10 years of experience in teaching, directing and mentoring young people in both educational and industry settings, Alice said that she felt the need to create something available to all members of the community.

“It has been proven that therapy by singing, dancing and acting has psychological benefits when struggling with mental health,” she said.

“I wanted to do something meaningful, as I know there is not enough arts provision in the education system, and I wanted to give people a place where they don’t feel the need to go away, I want to give them a future that is home-based, a chance of a future.”

Alice runs the school from a studio in her own home, but also travels to schools and people’s homes in the Newark area, as well as Lincoln, Stamford and Grantham.

Alice has a first-class Honours degree in Music and Theatre, a Master’s in Education, a PGCE (Level 7) in Further Education and is currently doing a PHD on Music Psychology at Lincoln University.

Alice Buckey. Photo supplied by Alice Buckey

Over the years, she has delivered learning experiences and directed major productions that inspire creativity, build confidence and foster collaboration.

She added: “I feel a bit anxious, but it is lovely to see things that I dreamt about for years come to life.

“We believe creativity has a powerful role to play in helping our community thrive, building confidence, reducing stress, and opening up new learning opportunities.”

The creative school is dedicated to all age groups and skills, offering a range of different lessons including instrumental or vocal sessions, and creative futures musical theatre sessions to ages 14-18 and 10-14.

There are also creative futures multi theatre for ages five to 10; Mama’s Mindfulness singing, stage preparation; home educated children’s program; vocal technique; and adult musical theatre.

There are opportunities for one-to-one, group lessons, and there are school packages.

Alice Buckey after a performance. Photo supplied by Alice Buckey

Those interested in being part of the creative world can book the lessons or contact Alice for more information on alice@creativefuturesnewark.co.uk, 07596043244 or via the Creative Futures Newark website.

In the future, Alice is hoping to put on a full production show in Newark, showcasing all the hard work and creativity that goes behind the scenes, plus empowering all her students.

“I want people to see how people who struggled have been changed by the power of music and theatre, it really makes a difference,” added Alice.