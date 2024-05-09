Construction of two new puffin crossings aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety in the area is set to begin next month.

Lincolnshire County Council’s work on Barrowby Road in Grantham follows ongoing crossing works in Great Gonerby.

The initiative is part of the ongoing £3.8 million community crossing Initiative, which aims to build over ten pedestrian crossings throughout the county.

Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Funding for the project comes from a combination of county council allocations, additional funding, and developer contributions.

The new crossings will be at both ends of Barrowby Road – one near Poplar Farm and the other near Greenhill Road.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “As the local councillor for these areas, I’ve taken the feedback people have shared with me on board and fought to get these two new crossings built.

“The general feeling amongst residents is that these two new pieces of infrastructure will make it much easier for people to access Poplar Farm Primary School and the schools, shops, and allotments near Greenhill Road.”

Construction of the first crossing near Poplar Farm starts June 3, lasting five weeks.

The project will involve installing six new traffic signal heads, along with laying new tactile paving and road surfacing.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place 24/7 during construction, with a three-night closure in early July for final surfacing.