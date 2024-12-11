A new scheme has launched to prevent unused paint going to waste.

The Community RePaint scheme, launched by Lincolnshire County Council, launched on Monday (December 9) and is based at Grantham’s recycling centre in Mowbeck Way.

The scheme, which is the first of its kind in Lincolnshire, offers partially used paint tins to people for free.

Councillor Richard Davies (left) and Councillor Daniel McNally (right) at the Community RePaint scheme in Grantham.

Daniel McNally (Con), executive councillor for waste, said: “Each year around 50 million litres of paint are thrown away across the UK and we get a fair amount of nearly-new and sometimes unopened paint dropped off at our recycling centres in Lincolnshire.

“Through this scheme, we’re stopping a lot of this paint from going to waste by allowing people to come along and take what they might need.

“If you’ve got a smaller job that needs doing, or something you just want to give a new lease of life to, this could save you some money on buying new.

Some of the paint at the recycling centre.

“This paint would otherwise be sent to our energy from the waste plant for disposal, so it’s keeping usable items in circulation too.

“Alongside our successful Reuse Shop at Tattershall, this is another way we’re thinking differently about our waste, trying to reduce the amount we throw away and reuse items as many times as possible.”

When paint is dropped off at the centre and it is still usable, it will be added to the Community RePaint store.

Residents who wish to take some paint can speak to a member of staff on the site. The types of paint available depends on what is brought in.

Community RePaint is a UK-wide scheme, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating across the country.

More are planned to open in Lincolnshire household waste recycling centres in 2025.