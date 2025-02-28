A new service offering to repair treasured items and heirloom is set to launch, inspired by a hit TV show.

The Bingham Repair Café will open its doors for the first time at the Bingham Methodist Centre on Needham Street on Saturday, March 8, and will continue on the second Saturday of each month from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Similar to the BBC’s Repair Shop, residents can bring along their possessions which have seen better days to receive some much needed TLC.

Volunteers will help to fix broken items at the Bingham Repair Centre. Photo: Rosie Garner.

A team of volunteers will be on hand to offer advice or make repairs wherever possible.

Rosie Garner helped to set up the repair café with the aim of promoting sustainability and preventing broken items from being sent to landfill.

She said: “Repair cafés have been springing up all over the place and the TV show is bringing a lot of attention to the idea.

“The problem is, so many things today are made to be thrown away.

“We want to stop items from going to landfill when they could be repaired, especially older items and heirlooms which people treasure.”

“This is something completely new for Bingham — we’re just trying to do our little part.”

Anyone bringing their items to be fixed at the Bingham Repair Centre can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while they wait. Photo: Rosie Garner.

The volunteer repairers specialise in electronics, bikes, musical instruments, woodworking and furniture, glass and ceramics, clothing and upholstery, as well as tool sharpening.

The service will be free of charge and people will have the option to sit and enjoy a coffee and some cake while they wait, although, donations are welcomed.

Bingham Town Council has supported the endeavour by covering initial set up costs, Hollygate Upholstery has made a donation towards rent, and the Methodist Church has offered the space free of charge for the first six months.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a repairer is asked to get in touch and in particular, the group is searching for someone with expertise in jewellery.