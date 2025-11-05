Plans for 'keep clear' markings, no waiting and loading restrictions look likely to get the go-ahead after road safety concerns were raised.

Huntingtower Community Primary Academy raised concerns that the existing advisory double yellow line restriction on the north side of Huntingtower Road, Grantham, and the advisory keep clear markings, are being ignored by parents and carers.

The school said there is a car park which parents can use to drop off and pick their children but school staff are concerned that cars parked on Huntingtower Road are reducing visibility and making it dangerous for people who are crossing the road to access the car park.

Huntingtower Road, Grantham. Photo Google Maps

The proposed restrictions would be in place Monday to Friday, between 8.30am and 9am and 2.30pm and 4pm.

Members of the planning and regulation committee at Lincolnshire County Council recommended to the executive member for highways and transport that the proposal should be approved at a meeting on Monday, November 3.

Two objections have been raised with concerns the proposed mandatory loading restrictions would reduce the amount of parking available to Blue Badge holders.

But the county council said the restrictions are needed to enhance the visibility along the road, improve traffic flow and make it safer for pedestrians.

A map of the proposal for Huntingtower Road in Grantham. Photo Lincolnshire County Council

It also said that provisions would be put in place to mitigate the impact on blue badge holders.

Coun Charlotte Vernon (Conservative - Colsterworth Rural) said the proposed measures were needed to improve road safety by the school.

She said: “I indeed know this application area quite well. I know the ward member’s support for this application.

“I also note that there has been one injury and accident in previous times. It seems a sensible way forward to me. I’m very conscious that we seem to be discussing things like this at almost every meeting.

“Everyone already appears to be taking advantage of the five minute rule so the loading restrictions sort of overcome that. Fundamentally, this is a school.

"We’ve got to protect the safety of the children who are crossing to go into school.”

Coun Carl Edgoose-Zagorskiy (Reform UK - Grantham South) who was the vice-chair of the meeting, added: “I would like to support what’s been said because that’s my ward and there’s been several near misses there.”

The plans have been recommended for approval to the executive member for highways and transport, who will make a formal decision at a later date.