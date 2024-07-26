A new Rotary Club president has been revealed.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club announced its new president as Praf Patel, replacing president Lez Jones.

Praf was revealed as the new president at the club’s annual charter party at Great Gonerby Social Club, which also celebrated the club’s 10th anniversary.

Praf Patel (left) is the new president of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, taking over from Lez Jones (right).

New president Praf said: “I am elated to have been given the honorary role of president for the forthcoming year.

“I wish to continue the good work in the local community.”

At the celebration event, Lez spoke of the work the Rotary Club had done across the year.

He said: “I am extremely proud of all the members for the contribution of their time and effort in local projects and making Grantham beautiful.”

Sixty Rotary Club members attended the celebration event where singer Dominic Brister performed and a Indian buffet was provided by Praf’s Kitchen.

Praf (left) presented the Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Lez (right).

Praf also presented Lez with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award for being a founding member of the club, the only member to be president twice and his dedication to the group.