Two former co-workers have teamed up to open their own hairdressing salon together.

Lisa Brandworth and Julie Dilks have opened Sisu Hair Collective, in Market Place, Grantham.

After both worked at the same salon for four years and became self employed, they decided to come together and open their own space.

Lisa Brandworth (left) and Julie Dilks (right).

Sisu means will and determination in Finnish, which Lisa and Julie thought suited their new salon well.

Lisa said it is “really exciting” to open their own place as she thinks the pair “offer a new scope for hairdressing”.

She added: “We just wanted a place for freelance hair and beauty people in the industry so they can have their own space, but also the freedom to do what they want still.

Sisu Hair Collective is based in Market Place, Grantham.

“We have lots of clients in Grantham and we offer a collective space of experienced people from different parts of the industry.”

Julie said it is “absolutely amazing” to open the salon, which will be staffed by the pair and complimented with freelance workers who will also offer a range of beauty and cosmetic services through its freelance workers.

Former co-workers Lisa and Julie hope to offer a 'collective space of experienced people'.

The salon opened at the start of January 2024.

She added: “We have been able to do everything from the very beginning, to just talking about the ideas to how we wanted to have it look and the environment we wanted to create.

“It felt quite right to move forward and it’s just nice to make this nice environment.

“I am very lucky to have a loyal and strong client base.

“We just want to create a really nice and warm place to give them [customers] a pleasurable experience and also a professional one.”

The salon offers hairdressing as well as beauty.

A look inside Sisu Hair Collective.

Looking to the future, Lisa hopes the salon will be able to provide training and expand into a potential franchise.

She added: “I used to do training. We want to eventually have some form of training academy and will probably need to expand eventually.”

To find out more about Sisu Hair Collective, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555271194750.

