An overgrown garden has been turned into a sensory space for pre-schoolers.

Children at Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup now have an exciting new space to learn, with a sensory path and dedicated play areas, which will also help support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Allison Homes East employees and its subcontractors, MV Kelly, Sid Bibby, and Webwood Limited, volunteered their time and donated materials to renovate the space — which is less than a mile away from the housebuilder’s Manthorpe Chase development.

Andy Richards of Allison Homes East cutting the ribbon to officially open the new garden at Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup. Photo: Supplied

Hayley Pearson, committee member for the pre-school, said: “The playgroup is truly, very grateful to Allison Homes and its subcontractors for all their amazing help and hard work in creating such a fabulous outdoor learning space. It is just what we envisioned for the children and they will enjoy using it immensely. We are so excited to start using this space and the learning opportunities it offers. Thank you so, so much.”

Allison Homes regional production director, Andy Richards, cut the ribbon to officially open the new garden.

Children explore the new sensory garden at Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup. Photo: Supplied

He added: “Supporting the communities where we operate is a huge part of our ethos at Allison Homes, so we couldn’t be prouder to have carried out this work for Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup. The brand-new sensory garden will provide the children with a fantastic space to learn and grow, and we hope the garden is enjoyed for many years to come.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the team for volunteering their time too. It has been a real moment of pride to see everyone come together for the good of the community, and we look forward to further supporting Manthorpe as our new development progresses.”