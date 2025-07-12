A new shop crammed full of art materials has opened at a nearby attraction.

Griffin of Easton is a space where artists can see and feel the papers, paints and brushes before they buy, with ranges to suit all budgets.

It is based at Easton Walled Gardens near Grantham.

The shop is open at Easton Walled Gardens. Photo: submitted

Owner Monty Cholmeley, an artist himself, said: “Art and heritage go hand in hand and I hope visitors will feel inspired on their creative journey by visiting our shop.”

The art shop is located in the courtyard and opens Wednesday to Sunday from 10am until 4pm.