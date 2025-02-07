Plans have been approved for a new 46MW solar farm near Grantham, capable of powering 14,500 homes.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee approved plans for Welby Solar Farm on Pastures Farm, High Dike, during a meeting yesterday (Thursday, January 6).

View looking towards the planned site from Church Lane, near Welby. Image: Google Streetview

The development, proposed for a temporary period of 40 years, covers 144 hectares, with 99 hectares designated for the solar farm and the remaining 45 hectares for the cable connection route.

It also includes associated battery storage, inverters, transformers, an electrical substation, underground cabling, stock-proof fencing, CCTV, internal access tracks, and associated infrastructure.

This is the third solar farm application around the village of Welby. The Ash Tree Solar Park on High Dike Road was rejected in October, while another proposal for fields by Church Lane was turned down in July. Both are at different stages of the appeal process.

During the meeting, Charlie Mayer from Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited—the agent—acknowledged the other two proposed solar farms but claimed that Welby Solar Farm had been the most positively received of the three.

"Climate change is becoming an ever more present threat to our world," he said, later adding that the UK was also "fighting an energy security crisis".

"South Kesteven has recognised these threats by declaring a climate emergency in 2019," he added.

Mr Mayer also insisted that the solar farm would "make a huge difference to the climate and energy security emergency locally".

Recognising that the site is classified as best and most versatile agricultural land—the highest quality—the applicant removed all solar panels from the centre of the site to reduce the amount of BMV land being used.

However, Councillor Alan Bowling from Londonthorpe and Harrowby Parish Council argued that the development would detract from the established character of Belton House, which borders the site.

"It’s in the wrong place," he told the committee.

Coun Bowling also raised concerns about a large herd of deer in the area, potentially up to 60, which follow specific paths to reach forested areas.

Representatives from the applicant pointed out that there are gaps in the fencing to enable deer to move through the site if necessary.

After the committee finished asking the applicant questions, Councillor Paul Wood (Ind) proposed approving the plans, which was quickly seconded by Councillor Helen Crawford (Con).

Coun Crawford previously noted the committee were "between a rock and a hard place," acknowledging that even though the two other applications in the area are currently being appealed, they were still refused.

"The government is rubberstamping anything solar," she said. Ultimately, the plans were passed.

Following the meeting, Sam Aitchison, project manager for Welby Solar Farm, said: "We are grateful to everyone who took part in the planning process for their comments and feedback, which we used to refine our plans. We will continue to liaise closely with South Kesteven and local residents to ensure the project is delivered in the best possible way."