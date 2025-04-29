A new men’s grief support group will begin this May to help those coping with the loss of a loved one.

The National Grief Advice Service will launch the weekly sessions on Wednesday, May 7, at The Maltings on Wharf Road in Grantham, running every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

The programme is part of the charity’s “Growing with Grief” initiative and aims to create a safe and supportive environment for men to open up about bereavement.

The new counselling centre in Wharf Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the service said the group recognises the pressures men often face around expressing emotions.

“Too often, men are expected to keep their emotions bottled up, especially around grief. We want to change that,” he said.

“This group provides a space where men can talk freely – or just be present – without judgement or pressure.

National Grief Advice Service offices opening at Wharf Road, Grantham. CEO Matt Wainwright

“It’s about breaking the silence and supporting one another.”

The free-to-attend sessions will include guided discussions, practical advice and activities to build confidence and resilience.

They are open to men of all backgrounds, regardless of when their bereavement occurred.

The Grantham Wellbeing Centre, which opened in February, serves as the charity’s Lincolnshire base and has already received support from national figures, including the families of Barnaby Webber and Bradley Lowery.

Matt Wainwright, founder of the National Grief Advice Service, described the response at the time as “immense” and said it is now “work time” to help people at all stages of grief.

Men interested in joining the group can contact the charity on 0300 13 123 53 or visit www.nationalgriefadvice.com for more information.