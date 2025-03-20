New-delay-predicting technology is to be rolled out across a train network following a successful trial at two stations.

Machine learning experts at LNER, which operate through Grantham and Lincoln, have developed new technology that can help to predict train delays and help to keep trains on time.

The tool takes data from previous train performance, adds factors such as the number of people travelling and weather conditions, and highlights services which may encounter a delay at an LNER station — and why.

New technology that can help to predict train delays is to be rolled out across the LNER network. Credit: LNER

It aims to enable station teams — who can access the data on their LNER mobile phones — to plan accordingly and adapt the support they provide to help the journey go smoothly.

Steven Lloyd, machine learning product lead for LNER, said: “We saw an opportunity to provide a solution for our teams, which would help them to not only deliver fantastic service to customers, but also enable them to get ahead of any potential issues. This solution really is the embodiment of the saying ‘to be forewarned is to be forearmed.’ It highlights pinch points, enabling teams to be proactive in reducing the reason for delay.

“The data captured from the trial has been positive, so we’re now rolling out the capability across our whole station network. It’s not just the time saved either, we’re also considering the carbon savings of trains being on the move more and dwelling at platforms less. So, this solution may have even more benefits than initially estimated.”

Across the trial, held at Newark Northgate and Peterborough stations, dwell times improved and data collected showed that over 450 potential delays were avoided.

Ian Whittles, station delivery manager at Peterborough, said: “The new capability, developed by our in-house machine learning team, has proved to be an invaluable tool for my team. Peterborough is a busy station, so we are well experienced at reacting quickly and resolving issues which may occur throughout the day.

“The insight provided by the predictive delay tool allows us to plan more effectively, keeping our customers and our trains on the move.”