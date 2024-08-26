In order to increase the availability of car parking spaces in Bingham, new measures will be introduced later this year.

From October Rushcliffe Borough Council will introduce free parking for 30 minutes in the bays around the Bingham Market Place to encourage short stays, rather than all day parking in the town centre.

It is hoped that this will free up spaces more often and increase availability for visitors into town — with two hours of free parking retained at Newgate Street and Needham Street car parks.

New car parking measures in Bingham will be introduced from October to help increase availability. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Nottinghamshire County Council are also progressing their own consultation process for similar changes to the on street bays around the Market Place.

At Bingham Arena around 30 chargeable spaces will be made available for long stay parking aimed at staff working at local businesses and there has been a positive take up for these permits.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s cabinet worked in conjunction with the Bingham Car Parking Strategy Group to discuss proposals and help shape the new tariffs.

The council took into account the views of residents and business owners balanced against the findings of surveys from car park users last year.

Portfolio holder for environment and safety, Rob Inglis, said: “These new measures expected to be introduced this October are focused on maximising the availability of spaces for short stay users and those who wish to stay longer, in line with data from car park users.

“The new tariffs for Newgate Street and Needham Street car parks will see the retention of two hours free of charge with the needs of shoppers and visitors prioritised.

“Any funds received from car parking only meet the cost of the changes that are required such as new car park machines and contributing to the overall cost of maintaining these car parks.”

New notices and signage will start to be displayed in the car parks from this week, which includes information on new car park tariffs at Newgate Street and Needham Street — free for up to two hours, £1 for two to three hours, £5 for three to four hours, and £10 for four to twelve hours.

Parking charges will apply Monday to Sunday between 8am to 6pm.