A new travel agency has opened in town.

Baldwins Travel Agency opened in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham earlier this month, forming part of the agency’s ongoing expansion plans.

Managing director Nick Marks, a former Stamford student, said he is “delighted” to have opened in Grantham and that business has gone “very well” since opening on March 4.

Workers at Baldwins Travel Agency in Grantham on the official opening day.

He added: “We are delighted to open up in a market town like Grantham.

“It’s just a lovely town and it goes along with our focus and the ethos of the towns we would like to be in as we move forward.

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up to The Briefing

“For me as MD and working for the business for the last 28 years, it all felt like a homecoming for me.

“It made total sense to open up an independent travel agency that is offering the best possible service.”

Established over 120 years ago, the family-owned company started with the Baldwins family, then the Botting family and was then owned by the Marks family until 2021.

It was then taken over by the Inc & Co Group.

Alongside its Grantham office, it operates in Tunbridge Wells, Cranbrook, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Tenterden, Tonbridge and Uckfield.

Chief commercial officer Dan Shaw said: “Following the opening in Grantham, we are thrilled to further expand our operations through strategic acquisitions.

"We are actively seeking opportunities to acquire travel businesses that align with our values and commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences to our customers."

Have you been to Baldwins in Grantham yet? Let us know in the comments