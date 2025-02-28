A new employment hub could bring more than 2,000 jobs and a boost of £105 million to the economy every year.

Harworth, a UK-based land and regeneration company, has launched a consultation to build a new “world class” employment space, which is approximately 123,000 sqm, in Gonerby Moor near Grantham.

The company says the space could create around 2,200 new jobs for the area, as well as £105 million for the local economy each year, once the site is up and running.

Where the site is proposed to be built in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

Chris Davidson, regional director at the Harworth group, said: “Harworth is pleased to be bringing forward plans to create a modern employment hub at Gonerby Moor.

“Our investment in the site will bring thousands of jobs to South Kesteven over the coming years.

“As recognised in the council’s (South Kesteven District Council) emerging Local Plan, there is a need for more employment space in the region and this site has been identified as a location to meet this.

“It will drive investment from the logistics sector into the area, creating a range of employment opportunities, and jobs will also be created through the development of the site. It is well-connected with strong transport links, and in turn can drive growth across the wider region.

“Our plans for Gonerby Moor are sustainable, with energy efficient design, and will boost local biodiversity through new planting to support wildlife.

“We’re also hoping to create new walking and cycling routes around the development.

“We look forward to hearing from the community through our consultation and working collaboratively with them as we develop our plans with a view to submitting our application in the spring.”

If approved, there will be around 160 jobs created while the site is being built and around £67 million for the local economy.

This will increase up to the £105 million predicted every year when it is up and running.

The proposed plans. Photo: Harworth

The space would be for industrial and logistic businesses, with units of varying sizes that will “meet different needs” and “attract local talent from across the region”.

The site is described as a “prime location” due to its existing transport connections, which would run alongside potential for new walking and cycling routes, which also form part of the plans.

A preliminary assessment of the site found it is not expected that the development would have a “severe impact” on local highways or road safety.

Harworth has launched a consultation into plans to build a new employment space in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

However, as part of the planning process, Harworth would conduct a more detailed transport assessment that will examine the impact on surrounding roads.

The number of units and sizes have not been confirmed by Harworth, however it said it will be “making the best use of the available land” while “maintaining high standards of design and quality”.

To reduce visual impact, the proposals will also include more plans for landscaping to “enhance the natural surroundings” and provide screening of the site.

In terms of its environmental impact, Harworth says it hopes to retain as many existing trees and hedgerow as possible to support “ecologically valuable habitats”.

It is also looking to plant more trees and hedgerows to “further support local wildlife”.

The consultation, which is available to see at https://harworth-gonerbymoor.co.uk/, closes on Sunday, March 16.

Harworth plans to review feedback and submit a planning application to SKDC in spring.

It then hopes to find out the outcome of the planning application by winter, and if approved, begin to build the site from 2026.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below.