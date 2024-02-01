An award-winning entrepreneur is launching a monthly club for young carers.

Lauren Mann, founder of Farrow Friends in Grantham, is launching The Carer24 Group’s Young Carer Club which will take place on the third Wednesday of every month at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, from 5pm until 6pm.

The group will provide guidance and support for young carers, and also give them a chance to meet others.

Lauren, who won the Customer Care award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2019, said it is about providing a “peer support network” for young people.

She added: “Through the care work I have done, I understand the pressures and challenges that we can come across in the health and social care world that can feel so daunting and isolating, especially if you are a young carer.

“I wanted to start a young carers club to provide an opportunity for young carers to meet their peers, share ideas, gain support and I realise that the insight of other people can be really valuable.”

Lauren Mann (right) with her mum Sue Farrow (left) at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Alongside providing help and support, they will also feature specific talks on health and social care topics and people will be signposted to further information.

Lauren added: “Having a group of like-minded people going through similar situations and dealing with similar pressures and responsibilities is such a valuable way to access tips, information signposting, support and peer support.

“Building a friendship with a group of people who understand exactly what you're going through can prevent feeling isolated and hopeless in your situation when things are tough. “It's also a great way to share the uplifting and humorous stories that remind us why we love a caring role.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can find out more at The Carer24 Group’s Facebook page.

People can also get in touch with them via email at carer24groupsyxx@outlook.com.