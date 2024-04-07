The mayor has announced the next dates for his coffee mornings.

The next coffee morning held by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, will take place next Tuesday (April 9) in the mayor’s parlour in St Peter’s Hill from 10am until noon.

Another meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 15 in the same location and at the same time.

Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham.

All money raised from the coffee mornings goes towards the mayor’s chosen charities, the Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram’s ARK project.