Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Nigel the Elf from St Peter’s Hill Pharmacy in Grantham spreads Christmas spirit during deliveries

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:37, 22 December 2023

A pharmacy elf has been getting into the festive spirit.

Nigel the Elf from St Peter’s Hill Pharmacy, in Grantham, has been spreading Christmas spirit on his pharmacy deliveries.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy said: “Nigel is spreading smiles on his deliveries with his annual elf service!

Nigel the Elf from St Peter's Hill pharmacy in Grantham.
Nigel the Elf from St Peter's Hill pharmacy in Grantham.

“And he’s off to see Elf! The musical in lLondon tomorrow (Saturday, December 23) dressed as Buddy of course.

“Nigel wishes all his lovely St Peter’s Hill Pharmacy colleagues and customers a merry Christmas and happy and healthy 2024!”

Grantham Human Interest Quirky Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE