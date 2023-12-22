A pharmacy elf has been getting into the festive spirit.

Nigel the Elf from St Peter’s Hill Pharmacy, in Grantham, has been spreading Christmas spirit on his pharmacy deliveries.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy said: “Nigel is spreading smiles on his deliveries with his annual elf service!

Nigel the Elf from St Peter's Hill pharmacy in Grantham.

“And he’s off to see Elf! The musical in lLondon tomorrow (Saturday, December 23) dressed as Buddy of course.

“Nigel wishes all his lovely St Peter’s Hill Pharmacy colleagues and customers a merry Christmas and happy and healthy 2024!”