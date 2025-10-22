Further sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham are set for overnight closures as part of a wider programme to rebuild the road.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that the stretch in Carlton Scroop, between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork, near Grantham, will close from 7pm to 6am for up to three evenings starting on Monday (October 27), to allow essential verge works.

The A607 rebuild, which began in early August, covers three failing sections at Leadenham, Carlton Scroop and Caythorpe, where over 8,000 tonnes of road materials including aggregate and hot-rolled asphalt are being used to repair cracks and potholes.

The A607 heading out of Carlton Scroop towards Honington. Photo: Google Streetview

Additional work includes resurfacing footways and replacing kerbs where required.

Following a public meeting in July, the council adjusted the schedule to carry out works at Carlton Scroop and Caythorpe overnight, reducing daytime disruption for residents and businesses following backlash from local residents.

Diversion routes will be via the A607 Main Road, A607 Sleaford Road, A15 Sleaford Road, A15, and A153 Grantham Road to the A607 Lincoln Road..

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said previously: “These sorts of roadworks almost always cause some disruption to local people, but our team will do all they can to minimise this.

“The goal is to complete the project efficiently and safely so that commuters feel as little impact as possible”.