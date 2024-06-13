A minor road traffic collision on the A1 caused delays this morning.

Lincolnshire Police received a report at 8.11am of a dark grey Lexus leaving the road near High Dike, near Grantham.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

The A1 heading towards Newark. Photo: RSM Photography

Police attended the scene to manage the situation and ensure the safety of other motorists.

Recovery of the vehicle commenced shortly after, and traffic is hoped to begin to flow smoothly once more.

"The area should clear once the vehicle has been recovered," said a police spokesperson.