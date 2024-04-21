Two interior designers are celebrating 20 years of working together.

Imogen Sibley, from Marston, and Caroline Edwards, from Brant Broughton, work together at Grantham-based Blank Canvas Design, working on hand-painted kitchens, interiors and furniture, as well as wall and floor designs.

After Imogen set up the business in 2000, Caroline joined her and they were able to take on bigger projects and since then, they have seen the business grow alongside their friendship.

“We haven’t run out of things to talk about yet,” said Caroline, while Imogen said it has been “great to work alongside a friend”.

Imogen added: “It’s always good having another person to discuss ideas as we both have different ideas when it comes to style and design.

“Some decorating jobs can be quite challenging, so two brains are generally helpful!”

The pair met at Grantham College during the 1990s where Imogen taught interior design and decor and Caroline was a student.

After teaching, Imogen went solo and opened Blank Canvas Design in 2000 to work around having a young family.

Before Caroline had children, she was a volcanologist - someone who studies volcanic eruptions - and researcher.

Just like Imogen, she wanted to create a work-life balance so she started a business called Caroline Edwards Design with her friend, selling handmade and hand painted memory boxes.

After years of working separately, Caroline started to paint alongside Imogen which allowed the pair to work on bigger projects and see the business grow.

“I love that each day is different and I get a great sense of achievement seeing the transformation as the project goes forward,” said Imogen.

Caroline joined Imogen after the business started to paint alongside her.

She added: “I love the creative side of my work, especially working with colour and design.

“This is especially true when we hand-paint kitchens, as often the result is quite a dramatic change.

“I also love being my own boss.”

Caroline added: “In addition, the happiness we see on our customers' faces when we finish a job, particularly when we have done the design work, is very rewarding.”

Over the years, the pair have also built up a loyal customer base with their interior designs, working on a variety of large-scale projects including designs for Grantham Tennis Club and design and decor for The Thorold in Marston.

“No two days are ever the same,” said Imogen.

She added: “We have some wonderful clients all of whom are very loyal to us.

“We love working on bespoke schemes that sit perfectly in their homes and bring their ideas to life.”

Looking to the future, the friends hope to continue working with their “fabulous customers enjoying the work they do,” said Caroline.

She added: “We love the creative side of the business especially, and are always happy to work on design projects for customers as well as decorating.

“We appreciate our lovely customers for their support and giving us some amazing projects to work on.”

Alongside Grantham, the pair have worked in Lincoln, the Vale of Belvoir and other parts of Nottinghamshire, as well as Norfolk, the Lake District, London and Cornwall.

To find out more, go to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/interiordesignandpaint.

People can also follow them on Instagram at blank_canvas_design_.