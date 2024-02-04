A different kind of Freemasons event has taken place for the first time in Grantham.

The Doric Lodge Freemasons welcomed members of the Nomad Rugby Lodge to Masonic Hall.

Members of the Nomads are made up of Freemasons from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire and they always reunite to play a game at county level.

Nomads James Bentley (left) and Dimitri Arlando (right).

The members were invited to Grantham to watch Kesteven play Derby’s second XV, where Kesteven beat them 26 points to 14.

Chris Tendy, a Nomad member from Lincolnshire, said: “Apart from attending a rugby match with every meeting, the most obvious difference about Nomads Freemasonry is our Harlequin waistcoats.

“A Nomads Freemason stands out in a crowd! We also raise a lot of money for good causes at our festive boards.

“At Grantham we collected £350, all of it from fines levied on members for all sorts of daft things.

“It’s even possible to be fined because you haven’t been fined. All of that is governed by the Fines Master, whose decision is as final as a referee’s on the rugby pitch.”

The Nomads Rugby Lodge is one of the Freemasonry’s growing number of specialist interest lodges.