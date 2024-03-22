Nominations will open this week for potential candidates for the first town council in Grantham in more than 50 years.

The election process for Grantham Parish Council will open on Friday (March 22), and nominees will have just weeks to submit their paperwork if they aspire to stand during May’s local elections.

Established in 1927, Grantham Town Council ceased to exist in 1974, leaving its governance duties to the South Kesteven District Council.

Voters will go to the polls in May.

However, come May, Grantham will witness the resurgence of its local council, with the upcoming elections set to choose 22 councillors.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has outlined the crucial steps and deadlines for individuals interested in representing their community.

With a deadline of 4pm on Friday, April 5, time is ticking for candidates to finalise and submit their nomination papers.

The election will look to fill 22 vacant seats across seven wards, providing an opportunity for residents to actively participate in local governance.

These include three seats in each of Arnoldfield, St Wulfram’s, Harrowby, Barrowby Gate, Earlesfield, and Springfield Wards, with four seats available in St Vincent’s Ward.

Karen Bradford, chief executive and returning officer for SKDC, stressed the importance of community engagement, stating: “This election provides an opportunity for voters to get involved in local democracy, either by stepping forward as a prospective councillor or by voting on Thursday, May 2.”

Karen Bradford, chief executive of South Kesteven District Council and returning officer

Prospective candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria set by SKDC, including being 18 years of age and meeting residency requirements within the parish of Grantham.

Nomination papers must be endorsed by a proposer and seconder, both of whom must be registered local government electors in the respective ward.

Nomination packs and relevant information are available online at the SKDC website or directly from the SKDC elections team.

Additionally, SKDC has reminded voters of the requirement for photographic identification at polling stations, with assistance provided for those without valid ID.

Residents unable to vote in person on May 2 are encouraged to explore postal or proxy voting options.

The town council holds significant historical resonance, notably as the father of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Alfred Roberts, was a prominent figure in Grantham's political landscape, served as both a councillor and mayor.

The decision to revive the council, made in 2023, aligns Grantham with other towns in the district, such as Bourne and Stamford, which already boast their own councils.

The newly formed council is expected to focus on enhancing public spaces and addressing local concerns.

Councillors have previously expressed hopes that the authority would prioritise the upkeep of smaller parks.

While the council will possess the authority to levy charges on council tax bills, plans for such measures remain tentative, with councillors previously ruling out any immediate implementations for the forthcoming financial year.