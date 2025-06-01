A pet care business might sound perfect, but it’s more than cuddles and dog walks, writes Sara Barnes from Who Lets Your Dog Out? and the Dog Adventure Centre.

It’s normally around this time of year that the social media posts start appearing — young people looking for jobs and others considering a career change that’s likely been on their mind since the New Year.

As I write this, my original business, Who Lets Your Dog Out?, turns seven years old — not bad for what was originally meant to be a six-month career break.

Sara Barnes.

Starting a business — especially a pet care business — sounds like a dream, but it’s not all playing with small fluffies, and there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done to be successful.

Unfortunately, the “build it and they will come” philosophy doesn’t really work. You need to get your name out there, which is exactly what I’ve had to do since expanding the business to include a commercial daycare (Dog Adventure Centre), in addition to the existing walking and pet care services.

There needs to be a social media presence, a website or Google Business profile, flyers in shops and on noticeboards, contracts, and other boring paperwork — including accounts.

The hardest bit is gaining a reputation for being good at what you do (or want to do) while trying to grow a customer base and following.

Having something that makes you stand out is useful. Being known for caring for big dogs, little dogs or bald dogs works — it helps set you apart from everyone else who says, “I love dogs, let me walk your dog.”

Like all businesses, it takes a lot of time and effort to make them grow and become successful — whether you want to remain a one-person band or run a multi-employee business.

If, after reading this, you’re convinced that starting a business (even if it’s not a pet care one) and working for yourself is for you, then I wish you every success.