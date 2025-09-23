Two footballers have gone under the clippers for retro haircuts to help top off a series of charity fundraising matches.

Brothers Sam Thorpe and Colbi Sharpe, from Grantham, took on the challenge to boost donations for Men’s Minds Matter, with Colbi copying Paul Gascoigne’s Euro ’96 look and Sam adopting Ronaldo’s distinctive 2002 World Cup style.

The duo play for FP McCann’s Alma Park-based charity side, which has been raising money for the men’s mental health charity through a series of football fixtures.

FP McCann charity team pictured on head shave day. Photo: Supplied

Matches included games against Grantham Vets, Three Gables, Belton and Boston Man v Fat, with their efforts so far collecting £908.62.

A final football card draw is expected to push the total beyond £1,000.

The season’s finale came on September 14, when FP McCann narrowly lost 3-2 against Boston Man v Fat, but the match added to their tally.

Sam, who organised the campaign with his partner Sarah Proctor, said: “I feel the money raised is a great achievement by all involved.

Every single person who played didn’t just turn up for the matches, they also turned up for the charity.

“A lot of hard work goes into organising these games, so it’s a great relief when I see it paying off and raising money for such a great charity.

Grantham Vets take on FP McCann’s Grantham-based charity side. Photo: Supplied

“Shaving my head was just something extra I could do to put as much as we could in the pot.

“So I look like an idiot for a week, but it’s worth it to send over £1,000 to Men’s Minds Matter.”

Brothers Sam Thorpe and Colbi Sharpe following their fundraising trims. Photo: Supplied

Amanda Bannister with sons Colbi Sharpe and Sam Thorpe after their haircuts. Photo: Supplied

Sam Thorpe, Sarah Proctor and Colbi Sharpe sporting his ‘Gazza’ trim. Photo: Supplied

He also thanked Sarah for her support throughout the campaign, including washing the team’s kit after every match.