A nurse is retiring after 34 years of working at a medical practice.

Katherine Mawer is set to retire today (Tuesday, June 25) as a general practice nurse at Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice.

“The surgery has always been there for me and it’s always been secure employment. I have made some long term friends through the GPs and staff nurses,” said Katherine.

Katherine Mawer

Katherine’s nursing career began at 22 years old, but it was her dream to become a nurse from the age of six.

She said: “As a young girl I went into hospital. I had a very nice nurse and I remember this nurse had a blue cape.

“As a little six-year-old girl I really liked her cape and from then on I wanted to be a nurse.”

Also: Firefighter retires after 24 years

Katherine started her training at Grantham Hospital in 1982.

“I lived in and it was lovely training. I thoroughly enjoyed it,” added Katherine.

After her training, she stepped away from nursing for a while after she got married and had children.

When she took her daughter for an appointment at the Caythorpe and Ancaster practice in 1990, she was asked by one of the doctors if she would like a job there.

She said: “The doctor knew I was a nurse and asked if I wanted a job.

“I said yes and here I am 34 years later.”

Over the years, Katherine thinks the demand for the practice has increased.

She said: “The demand on the practice and what is expected in the area has changed and is higher.

“It is mentally challenging at times as we are seeing different things at all different times of the day.

“When I was first there, there were about 20 to 25 people. I would say there are probably about 70 to 75 now.

“People don’t realise how much is going on in the background.”

A highlight for Katherine was when she received the Lincolnshire County Council’s Councillor Award in 2021 for her work as vaccination manager in the International Search and Rescue Team.

She added: “It is a shame it is coming to an end, but now it is time for a rest.”

Adrian Down, managing partner of Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice, has thanked Katherine for her years of service.

He said: “After 34 years of dedicated service at the practice, it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to our esteemed nursing colleague, Katherine.

“Her retirement marks the end of an era characterised by compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to patient care.

“Katherine began her journey with us three and a half decades ago, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge, a kind heart, and a passion for nursing.

“Over the years, she has become an indispensable part of our team, known for her meticulous attention to detail, exceptional clinical skills, and her ability to make every patient feel valued and cared for.

“She has always believed in treating patients with dignity and respect, and her gentle demeanour has comforted countless individuals during their times of need.

“Colleagues have always admired Katherine for her mentorship and willingness to share her vast knowledge. She has played a crucial role in training new staff, ensuring they uphold the high standards of care that our surgery is known for. Her ability to foster a collaborative and supportive environment has made our workplace not just a clinic, but a community.

“Patients and staff alike will miss Katherine's reassuring presence. Her warm smile and encouraging words have been a source of strength for many.

“Whether it was a child coming in for their first immunisation or an elderly patient managing a chronic condition, Katherine always provided the highest level of care and empathy.

“As she steps into retirement, we celebrate Katherine's remarkable career and the lasting impact she has made on our surgery and the lives of those she has touched. Her legacy of compassion and excellence in nursing will continue to inspire us all.

“Thank you, Katherine, for your 34 years of outstanding service and for being the heart of our surgery. You will be greatly missed, but your contributions will always be remembered."