Nursery staff have celebrated 30 years since it opened.

Staff, children and families at Headstart Nursery and Pre-School in Grantham celebrated its 30th anniversary with a party on Friday last week (April 12).

With the sun shining down on them, there were party games, party food and much more on offer for everyone to celebrate the milestone.

The toddler room.

“I have seen the nursery grow from when it first started and it is now a thriving nursery and is very popular in town,” said aerial manager Rita McMath, who has worked at the nursery since it opened.

She added: “A highlight for me is we have had parents praise us and have had children who used to come to the nursery themselves, they are now parents themselves and are choosing us.”

The clubhouse

The baby room.

Nicola George, who co-manages alongside Tiffany Tate, also said it was “amazing” to celebrate the achievement.

She added: “We have a lot of staff that have been working for us for a long time and we have formed lifelong friendships.

The upper pre-school

Staff for the under three year old children.

“We have seen a lot together and you can imagine hundreds of children that have come through our doors.

“My highlight is knowing that the children we have had got the best possible care.”

Also at the party was owner Diane Smith who gave a speech thanking all of the staff for their hard work.

Staff for the over three year old children.

The lower pre-school

“She made sure every member of staff knew that without their dedication and commitment, we would not be here,” added Rita.

Looking ahead to its next few years, the staff hope the nursery continues to thrive.

The management team

Nicola, who has worked at the nursery for 27 years, said: “I hope we continue to give the best care for the children that come through our doors and for staff to continue to stay and develop as well.”

The pre-toddler room.

Rita shared in Nicola’s hope of development and added: “I am looking forward to getting busier but developing all of our provisions so we can make sure our nursery maintains the standards and thrive to be the best.”