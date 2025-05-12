A nursery school has been praised for its outstanding early years provision.

Wyndham Park Nursery School in Grantham has retained its outstanding rating from Ofsted following a recent inspection in March.

The report highlights the school’s exceptional early years provision, with particular praise for its "calm and purposeful environment" where children "thrive" and benefit from "skilful support" in developing communication and language skills.

Exceptional staff and nurturing environment contributed to the top Ofsted rating. Photo: Supplied

Inspectors commended the school’s dedicated staff and their ability to create a nurturing atmosphere, enabling each child to feel safe, happy, and ready to learn.

Holly Stock-Cheekooree, head of school, expressed her pride in the report.

She said: "It reflects the amazing job our staff do day in and day out, ensuring every child feels happy, safe and ready to learn.

Limited places are available for September 2025 at the Grantham nursery. Photo: Supplied

“The team's passion, dedication and expertise shine through in everything we do."

Laura Cook, executive headteacher of the Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation, added: "This is a testament to the high-quality early education children receive here, giving them the very best start to their learning journey."