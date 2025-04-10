Specialist dementia nurses will offer free face-to-face support at two Lincolnshire banks next week.

Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses will host clinics at Nationwide branches in Boston and Grantham from Tuesday (April 15) until Thursday (April 17), offering confidential and tailored support for anyone affected by dementia.

Appointments can be booked online through Dementia UK and will take place in private spaces within each branch.

Clinics will offer in-person advice and support from specialist dementia nurses. Photo: Supplied

Advice will be available on everything from recognising early symptoms to navigating financial and legal concerns.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Lincolnshire.

“Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

The initiative is part of Nationwide’s Fairer Futures programme, which tackles key social issues through charity partnerships.

Debbie Crosbie, Nationwide CEO, said: “By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.”

Alongside the clinics, Dementia UK has issued guidance on how to approach difficult conversations with loved ones.

Tips include how to act when someone becomes unusually frustrated, explaining that early signs can be linked to several conditions, and supporting them in visiting a GP.

Clinics will run at:

- Boston, 15 Market Place – April 15, 16 (afternoon only) and 17

- Grantham, 22 High Street – April 15, 16 and 17

More information is available at www.dementiauk.org/book-an-appointment.