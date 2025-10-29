Councillors from three counties have planted an oak tree in memory of a historic bare-knuckle fight which took place between a slave and a Bristol-born boxer.

The tree has been planted between the villages of South Witham and Thistleton, on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland border, and is located close to where the bare-knuckle boxing fight took place in 1811.

Councillors planting the oak tree. Photo: Coun Ben Green

Tom Cribb, a Bristol-born boxer, and Tom Molineaux, a slave, took part in the fight - with Mr Molineaux winning and being freed from slavery.

The event reportedly attracted more than 20,000 spectators at the time and was the first ever world championship fight.

It remains one of the most controversial and gruesome battles in boxing history.

Councillors have planted the young Sherwood Oak tree, grown from an acorn from the nearby ancient woodland, in memory of this event.

Councillors David Chubb (Melton Borough Council), David Bellamy (South Kesteven District Council), Charlotte Vernon (Lincolnshire County Council), Richard Brabin (South Witham Parish Council), Ben Green (South Kesteven District Council), Claire van Straubenzee (South Witham Borough Council) and clerk Cliff Bacon (Clipsham Parish Council) took part in the tree planting this week.

Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), from South Kesteven District Council, who represents the Isaac Newton ward, said the event marked a “a meeting point not just of counties, but of history and continuity”.

He added: “This corner of the countryside has seen its share of stories — from prize-fighters of the past to councillors of the present.

“Long after today’s names are forgotten, this tree will still be standing.”

Coun David Chubb (Con), from Melton Borough Council, who represents the Wymondham ward, said: “We are all very fortunate to represent beautiful rural areas adjoining the oak.

“This initiative highlights the important junction and the connections between all three great counties, and I am grateful to Coun Ben Green for organising it.”