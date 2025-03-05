Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays on the A1 northbound and southbound between the Long Bennington and Muskham

By Rachel Armitage
Published: 16:30, 05 March 2025
 | Updated: 17:22, 05 March 2025

There are reports of delays on the A1 this afternoon (Wednesday, March 5) due to an overturned tractor on the carriageway.

According to the AA, the A1 is partially blocked both ways and there is queueing traffic due to an obstruction on the road between the Coddington turn off and the Balderton and Claypole turn-offs.

There are reports of delays of ten minutes or more, with traffic queuing back to the Long Bennington turn-off on the northbound side and near the Muskham exit southbound.

Obstruction on the A1 near Coddington. Photo: Joe Carrigan
Obstruction on the A1 near Coddington. Photo: Joe Carrigan

More on this as we have it.

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Transport Rachel Armitage
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE