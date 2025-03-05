There are reports of delays on the A1 this afternoon (Wednesday, March 5) due to an overturned tractor on the carriageway.

According to the AA, the A1 is partially blocked both ways and there is queueing traffic due to an obstruction on the road between the Coddington turn off and the Balderton and Claypole turn-offs.

There are reports of delays of ten minutes or more, with traffic queuing back to the Long Bennington turn-off on the northbound side and near the Muskham exit southbound.

Obstruction on the A1 near Coddington. Photo: Joe Carrigan

More on this as we have it.