Plans to convert an office into a new driving test centre have been approved.

South Kesteven District Council planning officers were given delegated authority to approve the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)’s proposals for the Autumn Park Business Centre in Grantham.

The change of use will see the lower ground floor facility replace the current site near Somerby Roundabout, which has “reached the end of its life”.

The Autumn Park Business Centre could be the new home for a DVSA test centre. Photo: Google Streetview.

The centre will employ seven examiners, one manager and seven enforcement staff, with most tests taking place from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The DVSA has confirmed it is seeking a new site but has not confirmed this location.

The facility aims to carry out up to 42 driving tests daily, with the potential capacity for 56.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways team raised no objections, noting the development would generate roughly 127 vehicle trips per day, which it says is comparable to the office’s previous use.

Parking for the centre is provided at the rear of the building, while staff can use unallocated spaces within the business park.

Some residents expressed concerns about local traffic and parking.

Steven Milligan highlighted that learner drivers and instructors could increase congestion, while Alan Bowling questioned the relocation from an owned to a leased property and the lack of dedicated vehicle parking.

The council determined these points did not outweigh planning policies.

The proposal does not change the building’s appearance and fits with surrounding businesses.

The council attached conditions for parking and set a three-year time limit to start development.