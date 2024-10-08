A police officer has issued an apology to the family of a domestic abuse victim during an inquest into her death - expressing regret for a “joke” he made during the investigation into her case.

The jury inquest into Grantham mother Daniela Espírito Santo’s death opened its sixth day at the Myles Cross Centre in Lincoln today (Tuesday), with continued evidence from Sgt Pete Andrews.

The jury was told about a CCTV transcript from the custody suite in which officers were discussing Julio Jesus and the incident.

Daniela Espirito Santo

It was raised that Mr Jesus was reported to have strangled Daniela twice in two days, to which Sgt Pete Andrews added, “three including my missus,” while placing his hands to his throat, after which there was laughter.

Family counsel Shaheen Rahmen suggested the comment minimised the incident and made it look like he didn’t take the assault seriously “by making a joke about it”.

She said PC Fromm, who appeared on Thursday, had been trying to raise concern about the number of incidents; however, Sgt Andrews said the PC had not specifically raised those concerns.

HM Coroner's Court for Greater Lincolnshire at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sgt Andrews said he took his role “very seriously,” but acknowledged the comment was inappropriate.

He told the inquest it was “a comment on my own marital problems”.

“I have since ended my marriage because of those marital problems,” he said.

“It was a flippant comment for which I apologise to the family.”

Sgt Andrews was further questioned on his actions and decision to release Mr Jesus on bail.

He again told the inquest that he had made decisions based on the information he had been provided at the time of the release.

He also acknowledged again, however, that had he known more about the case, he would have been further concerned and asked officers to provide more information about issues such as controlling and coercive behaviour.

PC Fromm had also previously been questioned on the comments. He told the inquest last Thursday that he did not find them funny and added that he hoped he had not joined in the laughter at the time but could not recall.

Mr Jesus was granted conditional bail on April 8, 2020, and was told not to visit Daniela’s flat at 45 Chestnut Grove or contact her.

However, later that evening, Daniela again called the police shortly before midnight to report another assault.

She died while on hold to the police non-emergency number from an acute deterioration of an existing heart condition.

The inquest is today hearing more about the events that happened the night of Daniela’s death, including statements from neighbours and emergency services who attended the incident.

The inquest continues.