Police are searching for a light-coloured saloon car in a renewed appeal for information about a serious collision at Denton.

The incident occurred on May 9 at 5.16pm at the junction of Main Road and the A607, involving a grey VW Golf and a red Ducati motorbike.

Lincolnshire Police appealed for witnesses at the time but investigators are now specifically trying to trace a light-coloured saloon car that was travelling along the A607 from the Melton Mowbray direction before turning onto Main Street, Denton.

The scene of the incident back in May. Photo: RSM Photography

They believe the vehicle was behind the motorbike at the time.

Police emphasise that this car was not involved in the collision but are keen to establish its type and identity.

Anyone with information is asked to email caroline.pendell@lincs.police.uk, quoting Incident 309 of May 9.

Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.