Plans have been submitted to convert offices into three shared homes.

Applicant JG Property Solutions LTD has put forward a proposal to South Kesteven District Council for the change of use of offices in Avenue Road in Grantham into three houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

29 to 31 Avenue Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The town centre terrace offices currently have car parking at the back of the building and no additional parking has been proposed under the plans.

The applicant has not specified how many people would be living in the HMOs.

Nicole Birdsey, environmental protection officer for the district council, has requested that construction activities are restricted to specific times, should the application be approved.

In a report, she wrote: “In order to minimise noise impacts on nearby residential properties, it is recommended that construction activities are restricted to the following hours: Monday to Friday: 7.30am - 6pm Saturday: 9am - 1pm Sundays and Public Holidays: No construction work permitted.”

Ms Birdsey went on to specify that the deliveries of materials should only take place between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays.

No deliveries would be permitted on Sundays or bank holidays.

She added: “Applicants and contractors are expected to adhere to these hours to minimise disruption to local residents.”

The district council said it’s currently consulting with local organisations on the proposals and will make a formal decision at a later date.