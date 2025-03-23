Primary school staff are celebrating an improved Ofsted rating.

Following a two-day inspection in February, Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham has been rated good in four out of five areas, and outstanding in another area.

The school’s Ofsted grade has improved, following a requires improvement gradein November 2022.

Happy pupils at Isaac Newton Primary School following its latest Ofsted inspection

Headteacher David Milner said: “As a whole school, we are very proud of this outcome.

“The staffing team here are tremendously hard working and care about the children who attend the school.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them and the pupils. As a school, we try to go over and above providing a high quality education, delivering as many sporting and trip opportunities as we can, so that we prepare the children well for their next steps in education.”

The school was rated good for: quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It was rated outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

Compared to its previous grade, inspectors say the school has “tremendously improved”, and that leaders are “breathing a new life into the school”.

Inspectors said that there is a “wonderful climate of action, kindness and care” at the school as the pupils behave very well.

The school is also praised for its “highly effective” safeguarding. Staff are also praised for their relentless work to address barriers some pupils may face.

Compared to its previous report, inspectors said the early years provisions have improved, and “children receive a great start to their education”.

The report also states the subject leadership has improved, however “not all staff lead their subjects as well as others do”.

School attendance was also praised, and families are said to receive the help they need to ensure their children attend regularly.

Staff are also well supported and valued, and inspectors said they feel “extremely proud” to work at the school.

Some concerns were raised around the school’s curriculum.

Inspectors said some parts of it are not taught consistently and said teachers need to check pupils’ knowledge consistently so that gaps in knowledge are identified and dealt with.

Also, some parts are not carefully planned and taught as others, resulting in inconsistencies in the quality of education.

The school is recommended to ensure all subject leaders have the knowledge to teach it properly.