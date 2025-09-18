A village primary school has shown a ‘noticeable decline’ in the quality of education and pupils’ behaviour, inspectors ruled.

An Ofsted report for Leadenham Academy, following a school inspection on June 24 and 25, revealed that the school ‘requires improvement’ in three out of four areas.

The school, part of Infinity Academies Trust, has a total of 26 pupils aged four to 11, and is managed by executive headteacher John Slater.

Leadenham Church of England Primary School. Photo by Google Maps Street View

As of September 2024, Ofsted reports no longer give schools a single overall grade — such as good or outstanding — but the inspection’s outcome judged that the school ‘requires improvement’ in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, with a ‘good’ rating in personal development.

The school joined Infinity Academies Trust in September 2022, following the closure of the predecessor school, Leadenham Primary School in August of that year. The primary school was rated good when last inspected by Ofsted in May 2022.

Pupils were described in the inspection, which took place in June 2025, as showing interest in the school’s ‘broad’ and ‘ambitious curriculum’ and that they feel safe and happy at school.

The school was said to have tackled the weaknesses in the curriculum design found at the last inspection, and has set out what pupils need to learn and organised content in order to help them build knowledge over time.

The report praised the school for making reading a priority and providing a well-structured phonics programme in its curriculum, but that staff lacked the expertise to teach phonics and reading well, which affects how the programme is delivered.

According to the report, the school does not set out clear targets for pupils with SEND, meaning the pupils do not learn well and fall behind their peers, and has not made clear what its high expectations for pupils’ conduct are or how pupils can achieve them, meaning some pupils find it difficult to behave as the school expects, and learning is routinely disrupted.

However, the inspector praised the school for offering its pupils many personal growth opportunities, including trips to a farm, theme park, sports events, and residential visits to build character and widen pupils’ experiences.

Jon Slater, executive headteacher, said: “The inspectors found lots for us to be proud of. They found that our “pupils feel happy and safe”, we have a “broad, ambitious curriculum” and we expect “high achievement”.

“The opportunities for personal growth were also praised, with the inspectors commenting how impressed they were with all of the trips and experiences we offer our children.”

The report also stated: “Since the last inspection, there has been a noticeable decline in some areas, particularly in the quality of education and pupils’ behaviour.”

It was said that the school leadership, at all levels, including the trust, has not tackled the issues mentioned about swiftly and has seen several leadership and staff changes, which have slowed the improvement.

Mr Slater added: “There is no denying that there have been changes in staffing that have not allowed all that we want to do to become embedded.

“Now that I have been in place since February, we are pleased that the report states: “leadership of the school has now settled, with a clearer understanding of the areas that need to improve, and initial actions are underway.

“The trust is offering support, which is now starting to drive improvement.”

On a positive note, the school was said to provide for all aspects of pupils’ personal development, from learning the importance of being physically and mentally healthy to identifying their feelings and managing their emotions towards themselves and others.

Mr Slater concluded: “Our new staff are also bringing a fresh dynamic to the school – and we are delighted to have them on board.

“There are undoubtedly some key learnings from the inspection, particularly around SEND, that will act as the platform for further advancements and evolutions in this area.

“We are listening, because we all want the very best for Leadenham Primary School.”